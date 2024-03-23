FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 4,880 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 813.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sora Investors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth $11,265,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,258,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,219,000 after purchasing an additional 383,015 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.1% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in AT&T in the second quarter worth $31,619,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 51.6% in the third quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 594,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 202,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.98. The stock had a trading volume of 26,169,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,992,704. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day moving average is $16.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

