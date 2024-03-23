Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Reaches New 1-Year High at $132.45

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $132.45 and last traded at $131.85, with a volume of 740811 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $123.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FND. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $102.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.55.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.36, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.76.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total value of $636,375.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total transaction of $636,375.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Trevor Lang sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $1,602,640.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 170,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,061,648.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,867 shares of company stock worth $11,016,089 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 59,133.5% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 25,184,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,861,000 after buying an additional 25,141,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,303,000 after buying an additional 1,519,603 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,481,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,951,000 after buying an additional 705,451 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,908,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,518,000 after buying an additional 627,256 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,605,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,816,000 after buying an additional 531,891 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

