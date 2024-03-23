Flare (FLR) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.24 Billion

Flare (FLR) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Flare coin can currently be bought for about $0.0339 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Flare has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. Flare has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and $14.13 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Flare’s launch date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 36,730,529,119 coins. The official website for Flare is flare.network. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 36,729,529,119.46442 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.03246282 USD and is down -4.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $10,535,215.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

