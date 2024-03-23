FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) is Profit Investment Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Profit Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the quarter. FirstCash comprises approximately 3.3% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Profit Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of FirstCash worth $5,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCFS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in FirstCash by 86.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in FirstCash by 87.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in FirstCash during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in FirstCash during the second quarter worth $54,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

FirstCash Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS traded down $1.36 on Friday, hitting $121.50. 175,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,841. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.05 and a 12 month high of $123.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $852.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.23 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 5,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.09, for a total value of $680,872.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,607,468 shares in the company, valued at $645,363,492.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,618.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 5,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.09, for a total value of $680,872.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,607,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,363,492.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 329,984 shares of company stock worth $38,850,386. 18.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

