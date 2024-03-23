First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Stock Position Raised by CGC Financial Services LLC

CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 1,876.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 595,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 564,983 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.7% of CGC Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. CGC Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $14,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UCON. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA UCON opened at $24.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.31. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.45 and a 1-year high of $24.85.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

