First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $65.89 and last traded at $65.86, with a volume of 30126 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.48.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0096 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%.
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.97. The company has a market cap of $735.75 million, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.25.
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile
The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
