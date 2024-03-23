First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $65.89 and last traded at $65.86, with a volume of 30126 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.48.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0096 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.97. The company has a market cap of $735.75 million, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 805.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

