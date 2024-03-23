First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional reduced its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,978 shares during the period. CX Institutional owned about 0.23% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $13,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 41.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,968 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 74.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 61,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 26,036 shares during the last quarter.

CIBR opened at $56.38 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $38.41 and a twelve month high of $59.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.0237 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

