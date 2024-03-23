First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $123.81 and last traded at $123.81, with a volume of 5639 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $122.08.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.0214 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.90.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 11.6% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1,227.5% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 29,510 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

