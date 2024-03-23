First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $123.81 and last traded at $123.81, with a volume of 5639 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $122.08.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.0214 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.6 %
The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.90.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).
