First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Raised to C$16.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FM. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised First Quantum Minerals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$14.20 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised First Quantum Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$16.22.

Shares of FM stock opened at C$13.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.32, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.97. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$9.31 and a twelve month high of C$39.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.02.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.40). The company had revenue of C$1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.58 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.7777202 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

