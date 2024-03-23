First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) PT Raised to $16.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Free Report) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised First Quantum Minerals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.20.

FQVLF opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $29.79. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.40.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

