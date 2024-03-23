First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Director Ellen R. Alemany Sells 600 Shares of Stock

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.09, for a total transaction of $935,454.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,549,113.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,600.23 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $570.78 and a twelve month high of $1,625.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,511.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,434.78.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $46.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $48.49 by ($1.91). First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 51.04% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. As a group, analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 177.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.84%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 53.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 23 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FCNCA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,667.71.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

