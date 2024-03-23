First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) Stock Price Down 1.1%

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.63 and last traded at $2.63. Approximately 3,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 8,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

First Acceptance Stock Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $99.80 million, a P/E ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.12.

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Acceptance had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 83.33%. The company had revenue of $216.40 million during the quarter.

First Acceptance Company Profile

First Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products in the United States. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment preference, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record.

