Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.61

Shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.61 and traded as high as $19.18. Financial Institutions shares last traded at $18.94, with a volume of 36,448 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised Financial Institutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th.

Financial Institutions Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.60 and a 200 day moving average of $18.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $283.54 million, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.86.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $55.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.29 million. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 15.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Financial Institutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Financial Institutions

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 43.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Financial Institutions by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,199,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,145,000 after purchasing an additional 30,179 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Financial Institutions by 177.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Financial Institutions by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,258,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,926,000 after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 171.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 12,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

Further Reading

