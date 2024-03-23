Financial Advisory Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Financial Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,969 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.5% of Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $2,717,000. Markel Corp grew its position in Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth about $1,496,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently commented on V. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.30.
Visa Stock Down 2.3 %
V opened at $283.58 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.14 and a twelve month high of $290.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $277.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.62. The company has a market cap of $520.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,311 shares of company stock worth $12,832,129 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
