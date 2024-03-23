Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust lowered its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 25,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $971,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 229,344 shares in the company, valued at $8,407,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

FITB stock opened at $36.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.46 and a one year high of $37.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.42.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FITB shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.30.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

