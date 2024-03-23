Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF (BATS:FSMO) Trading 1.4% Higher

Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF (BATS:FSMO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.97 and last traded at $25.97. Approximately 36,732 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.61.

Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.57. The firm has a market cap of $34.26 million, a P/E ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF by 295.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 130,016 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $469,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $469,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period.

Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (FSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 TR USD index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in global stocks with small to medium capitalization. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FSMO was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

