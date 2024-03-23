Fetch.ai (FET) Price Tops $2.48 on Exchanges

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for $2.48 or 0.00003788 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and approximately $209.58 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.83 or 0.00083685 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00010230 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00020686 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00017612 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00008200 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 839,864,818 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

