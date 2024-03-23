Ferguson Shapiro LLC Makes New $5.18 Million Investment in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 99,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,181,000. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COWZ. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $57.11. 1,548,432 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.36 and its 200-day moving average is $51.21.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.