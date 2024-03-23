Ferguson Shapiro LLC Makes New $231,000 Investment in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 89,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 63,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. SMI Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 663.5% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,269,000 after acquiring an additional 38,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $446.38. The company had a trading volume of 28,253,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,933,948. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $304.77 and a 1 year high of $449.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $430.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $397.55.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

