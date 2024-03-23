FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Shares Gap Down to $487.90

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $487.90, but opened at $474.26. FactSet Research Systems shares last traded at $468.63, with a volume of 63,349 shares trading hands.

FDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 target price (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $442.89.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $468.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $454.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total transaction of $713,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 595 shares in the company, valued at $283,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total transaction of $713,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 595 shares in the company, valued at $283,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.25, for a total transaction of $475,819.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $322,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,514 shares of company stock worth $2,617,640. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,559,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,175,146,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,751,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,203,163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,862 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,125,000 after purchasing an additional 32,550 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,396,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,515,000 after buying an additional 698,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

