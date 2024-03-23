FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39, reports. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems updated its FY24 guidance to $15.60-$16.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 15.600-16.000 EPS.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of FDS opened at $447.78 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $377.89 and a 12-month high of $488.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $468.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.73.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $469.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price target (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective (down from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $442.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total value of $1,428,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $6,147,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.25, for a total value of $475,819.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $322,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total value of $1,428,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,147,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,617,640. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 185,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,723,000 after acquiring an additional 57,502 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 441,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,852,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,800,000 after acquiring an additional 18,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 503,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,146,000 after acquiring an additional 66,986 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

