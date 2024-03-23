EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.89

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.89 and traded as high as $10.80. EZCORP shares last traded at $10.71, with a volume of 429,897 shares.

EZPW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded EZCORP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.52 million, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.15.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. EZCORP had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $299.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.66 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EZPW. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in EZCORP during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in EZCORP by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in EZCORP by 3,041.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in EZCORP by 3,041.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in EZCORP by 79.6% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

