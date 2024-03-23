Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.25

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.25 and last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 30739 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.51.
Evotec Stock Up 2.5 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
About Evotec
Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.
