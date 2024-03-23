Everhart Financial Group Inc. Takes $419,000 Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,803 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 26,974 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 11,982 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $80.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.29, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $82.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.48.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.28.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

