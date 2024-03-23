Everhart Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Amgen by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $276.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $292.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.78. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $329.72. The firm has a market cap of $148.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. SVB Leerink cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

