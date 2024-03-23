Everhart Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 589 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth $774,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU opened at $403.19 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $304.19 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The firm has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $464.64 and its 200-day moving average is $441.89.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 46.89% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $610.00 to $546.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $429.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.59.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

