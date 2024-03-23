Everhart Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at about $376,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $501,000. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 9,183 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD opened at $236.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $241.65 and its 200-day moving average is $265.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.