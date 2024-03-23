Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $384,000 Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Copart by 100.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,512,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,201,821,000 after purchasing an additional 48,891,984 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Copart by 96.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,803,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,715,114,000 after purchasing an additional 19,576,719 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Copart by 84.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,929,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $772,568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205,757 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Copart by 79.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,359,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,733,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $634,882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122,991 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

CPRT stock opened at $57.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.56 and a 200-day moving average of $48.37. The company has a market cap of $55.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.06 and a twelve month high of $57.85.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 705,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,910,750. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

