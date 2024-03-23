Everhart Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in CoStar Group by 111.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 504.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group during the first quarter worth $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 32.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $95.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.48 and its 200 day moving average is $82.61. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.12 and a 52-week high of $100.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 12.01 and a current ratio of 12.01. The company has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 104.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSGP. Citigroup lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.30.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

