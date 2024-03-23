Everhart Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Blue Whale Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 112,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,386,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.9% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,994,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Lam Research by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,646,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.5% in the third quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 104,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,372,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $977.90 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $478.77 and a fifty-two week high of $1,007.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $890.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $754.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $128.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.51.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, March 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $811.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,280,668. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,895 shares of company stock valued at $15,666,586. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

