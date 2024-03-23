Everhart Financial Group Inc. Acquires 631 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,800 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $352,508. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $90.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SBUX

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.