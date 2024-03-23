Everhart Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,690 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 23,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 26,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 11,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMB opened at $38.25 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $38.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.21 and a 200 day moving average of $35.03. The company has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.27.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

