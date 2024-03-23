Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Position Boosted by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 73,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 51,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Evergy by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on EVRG shares. Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Evergy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Shares of EVRG traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $51.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,400,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,022. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.01.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 80.82%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

