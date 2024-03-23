Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Shares Acquired by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 563,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. owned 2.19% of Eton Pharmaceuticals worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eton Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 9.4 %

NASDAQ:ETON opened at $3.96 on Friday. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $5.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.27.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and dehydrated alcohol injection to treat methanol poisoning.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.