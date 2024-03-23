Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Stock Price Down 4%

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $48.32 and last traded at $48.99. 140,606 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 458,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.04.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ESTA shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.28 and its 200-day moving average is $36.31.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.16. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 47.53% and a negative return on equity of 357.81%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 3,244.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 104.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

