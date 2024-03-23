Ergo 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $359,440.01 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for about $1.85 or 0.00002860 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $137.35 million and approximately $359,440.01 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,751.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $464.69 or 0.00717647 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.46 or 0.00133524 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00009329 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00046682 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.95 or 0.00211500 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00058072 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.46 or 0.00125811 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 74,175,252 coins and its circulating supply is 74,175,132 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

