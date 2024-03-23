EQT (NYSE:EQT) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $37.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $39.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EQT from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised EQT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered EQT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.08.

Get EQT alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EQT

EQT Stock Performance

NYSE EQT opened at $34.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. EQT has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $45.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.67. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. EQT had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that EQT will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in EQT by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,883,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,044,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in EQT by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,922,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,814,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,222 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in EQT by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,320,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $785,580,000 after acquiring an additional 632,625 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in EQT by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,037,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $731,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,425,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $673,678,000 after buying an additional 265,297 shares during the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EQT

(Get Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.