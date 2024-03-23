EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) were down 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $282.44 and last traded at $285.16. Approximately 64,566 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 496,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $292.55.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EPAM shares. Citigroup upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded EPAM Systems from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.95.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.24. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total value of $1,047,697.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,934.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other EPAM Systems news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total value of $1,047,697.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,025,934.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $2,416,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,820 shares of company stock valued at $5,101,117. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,054,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $269,556,000 after acquiring an additional 88,641 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 63,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,689,000 after acquiring an additional 34,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,791,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,736,395,000 after buying an additional 19,130 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

