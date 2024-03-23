EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $350.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $369.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $325.33.

Shares of EPAM opened at $270.62 on Tuesday. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $197.99 and a fifty-two week high of $317.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.95. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.45.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.24. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $2,416,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $2,416,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total transaction of $1,047,697.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,934.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,820 shares of company stock valued at $5,101,117 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in EPAM Systems by 9.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,499,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,444,000 after acquiring an additional 657,883 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth $184,713,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,358,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $979,544,000 after purchasing an additional 385,196 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 372.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 476,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $141,627,000 after acquiring an additional 375,439 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $663,080,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

