Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Issues Earnings Results

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01), reports. Envela had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.72 million.

Envela Price Performance

Shares of ELA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.31. 73,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,886. Envela has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.08 million, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 5.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envela

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Envela by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Envela in the second quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Envela during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Envela by 482.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envela in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 9.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Envela

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, fine watches, and other products.

