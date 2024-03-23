Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.87 and last traded at $18.19. Approximately 48,549 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 136,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.21.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $761.38 million, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enliven Therapeutics news, COO Anish Patel sold 4,875 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $76,245.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,862.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Anish Patel sold 4,875 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $76,245.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,472 shares in the company, valued at $116,862.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $175,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 593,520 shares of company stock valued at $8,951,649. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELVN. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,394,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,139,000 after buying an additional 42,782 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP lifted its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 35.6% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,348,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,928,000 after buying an additional 616,907 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC lifted its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 0.7% during the second quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 2,230,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,517,000 after buying an additional 15,985 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 4,476.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,546,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,564,000 after buying an additional 1,512,680 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,230,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,035,000 after buying an additional 79,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

