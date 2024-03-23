Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.87 and last traded at $18.19. Approximately 48,549 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 136,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.21.
Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $761.38 million, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.81.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Enliven Therapeutics news, COO Anish Patel sold 4,875 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $76,245.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,862.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Anish Patel sold 4,875 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $76,245.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,472 shares in the company, valued at $116,862.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $175,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 593,520 shares of company stock valued at $8,951,649. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile
Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.
