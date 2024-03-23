Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Shares Gap Up to $17.42

Shares of Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.42, but opened at $18.19. Enlight Renewable Energy shares last traded at $18.19, with a volume of 3,701 shares.

Separately, Mizuho raised their price target on Enlight Renewable Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Enlight Renewable Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.00.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.36 million. Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 5.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 1,250.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. 32.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

