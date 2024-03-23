Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) CMO Sells $33,431.40 in Stock

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) CMO Laurence Alexander sold 20,385 shares of Energy Vault stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $33,431.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 897,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,281.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Laurence Alexander also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 8th, Laurence Alexander sold 4,804 shares of Energy Vault stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $7,686.40.

Energy Vault Stock Performance

Shares of NRGV opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.56. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $3.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on NRGV. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Energy Vault from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Vault in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Energy Vault from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Energy Vault in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Vault currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the third quarter valued at about $539,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Vault by 24.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 53,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 10,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Vault in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

Energy Vault Company Profile

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; gravity energy storage systems, including EVx solution; green hydrogen energy storage systems; hybrid energy storage systems; and energy management software platform that orchestrates the management of one or more diverse storage mediums.

Featured Articles

