Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) CMO Sells $33,431.40 in Stock

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) CMO Laurence Alexander sold 20,385 shares of Energy Vault stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $33,431.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 897,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,281.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Laurence Alexander also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 8th, Laurence Alexander sold 4,804 shares of Energy Vault stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $7,686.40.
Energy Vault Stock Performance
Shares of NRGV opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.56. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $3.55.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Analysis on NRGV
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the third quarter valued at about $539,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Vault by 24.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 53,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 10,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Vault in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.65% of the company’s stock.
Energy Vault Company Profile
Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; gravity energy storage systems, including EVx solution; green hydrogen energy storage systems; hybrid energy storage systems; and energy management software platform that orchestrates the management of one or more diverse storage mediums.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Energy Vault
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants are an Opportunity For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Vault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.