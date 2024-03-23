Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Trading 5.6% Higher

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.09 and last traded at $16.05. 149,387 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 493,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.

Separately, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Energy Recovery from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $873.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.08.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $57.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.57 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 50,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $774,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 807,055 shares in the company, valued at $12,501,281.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 50,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $774,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 807,055 shares in the company, valued at $12,501,281.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 38,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $616,385.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,775.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,707 shares of company stock worth $1,634,908 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 3.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Energy Recovery by 1.4% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Energy Recovery by 10.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Energy Recovery by 79.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Energy Recovery by 6.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

