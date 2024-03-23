Energi Achieves Market Cap of $12.45 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Energi has a market capitalization of $12.45 million and approximately $665,478.72 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.06 or 0.00085040 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00010325 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00020607 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00017783 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00003902 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00008154 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 75,052,862 coins and its circulating supply is 75,053,929 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

