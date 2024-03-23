Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC decreased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ENB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Enbridge by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,644,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,578,000 after purchasing an additional 815,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,491,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,704,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400,848 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the third quarter worth approximately $4,252,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,616,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $692,463,000 after purchasing an additional 652,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,189,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $581,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Performance

ENB traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.45. 3,118,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,577,674. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $40.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ENB shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Enbridge

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.