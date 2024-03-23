Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cohen Klingenstein LLC

Cohen Klingenstein LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 3.3% of Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $81,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $770.61. 1,981,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,066,750. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $323.26 and a 1-year high of $800.78. The company has a market cap of $732.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $720.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $630.77.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total value of $9,068,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,754,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,873,217,098.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $689.52.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

