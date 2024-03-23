Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,731 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 53,716.8% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,751,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,944,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $689.52.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $770.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $720.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $630.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $732.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $323.26 and a 52-week high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

