Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.71.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

NYSE ELAN opened at $15.82 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of -6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.29.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 27.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.14 per share, with a total value of $322,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 185,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,985,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1,763.6% in the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,522,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,243,000 after purchasing an additional 12,796,752 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 211.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,073,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,095,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516,372 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,309,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,998,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 698,280.7% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,085,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084,942 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

