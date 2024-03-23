Edward W. Stack Sells 151,210 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total value of $33,406,825.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,899,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,940,372.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:DKS opened at $221.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.60 and its 200-day moving average is $138.95. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.98 and a 12 month high of $224.72.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 32.84%.

DKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $177.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $142.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $183.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.95.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9,735.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239,273 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $243,140,000 after buying an additional 2,216,506 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth $108,908,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,808 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $849,043,000 after purchasing an additional 644,609 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 169.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,774 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $31,564,000 after purchasing an additional 583,069 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 145.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 789,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $85,722,000 after purchasing an additional 467,243 shares during the period. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

